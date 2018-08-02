Men stabbed yards from Ibrox in mass brawl ahead of Rangers match

Two men are in hospital after being stabbed amid a mass brawl ahead of Rangers’ Europe League clash with Croatian side Osijek.

Police Scotland said the “large-scale disturbance” in the Govan area of Glasgow resulted in the two men, aged 24 and 40, being wounded.

They were taken from the scene, a short distance from the club’s Ibrox Stadium, to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

The patients have been described as stable.

Footage on social media appeared to show fights between some fans of the two clubs ahead of the second qualifying round, second-leg tie.