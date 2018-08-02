Midwives call for universal baby box roll-out across UK

Baby boxes should be given to all new parents across the UK, midwives have said.

The Royal College of Midwives has published a new position statement setting out its support for universal roll-out.

It says the boxes can be a “positive significant investment” in early years, and may contribute to reducing inequality.

Baby boxes were made available to all expectant mothers in Scotland from August last year.

In England, some NHS trusts have introduced pilot schemes or full baby box schemes over the last two years.