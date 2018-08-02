Ministers demand post-Brexit deal on protected food and drink products

Scottish ministers have issued a fresh call for action to protect the status of unique food and drink products after Brexit.

Under European law, products such as Scotch whisky, Stornoway black pudding and Arbroath smokies are protected by “geographical indications” (GI) that recognise their regional importance and distinctive characteristics.

The UK Government has indicated it intends to establish its own GI scheme after leaving the EU.

In an article published on Thursday, the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said the protection of geographical indications is one of the outstanding issues yet to be agreed.

The Scottish Government has once again called for the issue to be resolved.

Rural Affairs Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “Maintaining our protected food names and other geographical indications following Brexit is vital – this is something that we have been calling for the UK Government to do for a long time.