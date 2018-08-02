‘Missed opportunities’ to protect murdered Elsie Scully-Hicks

There were missed opportunities to protect a baby girl who was murdered by her father two weeks after he formally adopted her, a review has found. Matthew Scully-Hicks, 32, passed the rigorous adoption process with flying colours and professionals viewed his care of 18-month-old Elsie Scully-Hicks through a “positive lens”. The fitness instructor, who had previously adopted another child, violently shook Elsie and threw her to the floor at their home in Llandaff, Cardiff, on May 25 2016. In the months before that fatal attack, Scully-Hicks had inflicted a catalogue of injuries on Elsie, including a large bruise to her forehead and her leg being fractured in two places.

An extended child practice review found professionals saw Elsie’s injuries in isolation, lacked “professional curiosity” and accepted what Scully-Hicks told them. Scully-Hicks, of Delabole, Cornwall, was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years after being convicted of murder following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court last year. At a press conference in Cardiff on Thursday, Lance Carver – the director of social services at Vale of Glamorgan Council – apologised for errors in Elsie’s case. “The findings do indicate that social workers and staff from all agencies saw the adoption as very positive,” Mr Carver said. “They perceived the adoptive family as a really positive solution for Elsie.

Matthew Scully-Hicks passed the rigorous adoption process with flying colours Credit: South Wales Police/PA

“The report identifies issues that ‘that positive lens’ meant that they were not looking in the way they should have been. “That’s something as an organisation that we should have recognised and taken that fully on board.” Mr Carver said no disciplinary actions had been taken against any members of staff as the report did not “indicate that it would be appropriate”. Elsie, named Shayla O’Brien by her birth family, was born in November 2014 and was taken into care five days later. The bright and alert baby was placed with Scully-Hicks and his husband, Craig, in September 2015, when she was aged 10 months. Two months later, she was referred to an orthopaedic outpatient clinic by her GP after suffering an injury to her leg, which had not been weight-bearing for five days.

