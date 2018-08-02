Most people in UK dependent on digital devices – report

A fifth of British adults now spend more than 40 hours a week online and most say they are dependent on their digital devices, according to Ofcom findings. A decade of technological revolution has transformed the behaviour of Britons, who now need constant connection to the internet and check their smartphones on average every 12 minutes of the waking day, the regulator’s annual Communications Market Report said. In contrast to just 10 years ago, most people now say they need and expect a constant internet connection wherever they go, with 64% of adults describing it as an essential part of their life.

For the first time, the amount of time spent making phone calls from mobiles has fallen as users increasingly turn to internet-based services such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Only 75% of smartphone owners consider using a mobile for phone calls to be important, compared with 92% who think using the device for internet browsing is important. Half of all UK adults (50%) say their life would be “boring” without the internet, around a third say they feel cut off or lost without it and 17% find it stressful without a connection. Some 19% of adults say they spend more than 40 hours a week online, up from 5% just over 10 years ago, and for the first time this year women spend more time online than men.

Overall, people claim to spend an average of 24 hours each week online – double the amount of time spent in 2007. Two in five adults (40%) first look at their phone within five minutes of waking up, rising to 65% of those aged under 35, while 37% of adults check their phones five minutes before lights out, again rising to 60% of under-35s. However, Ofcom found significant numbers of people think being online has negative effects on their lives, with 15% saying it makes them feel they are always at work and 54% admitting that connected devices interrupt face-to-face conversations with friends and family.

