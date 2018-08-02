New stamps to celebrate 250th anniversary of Captain Cook’s Endeavour voyage

A new set of stamps is being issued to mark the 250th anniversary of Captain Cook setting sail on one of the greatest voyages of discovery of all time.

The 10 stamps include original drawings and paintings of indigenous peoples, landscapes of the South Pacific and flora and fauna which amazed the scientific establishment at the time.

Almost 100 men, including astronomers, artists and scientists, were on board HM Bark Endeavour when it set off in August 1768.

The vessel returned to the UK in July 1771 after circumnavigating the globe and mapping more than 5,000 miles of coastline.