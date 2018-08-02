P1 standardised testing criticised by teachers and parents

Primary one pupils have been left shaking, crying and distressed by “unnecessary and cruel” national testing, according to feedback from teachers. Scottish national standardised assessments (SNSA) were introduced across four age groups to help measure the attainment gap in schools. However, dozens of staff working across the country have contacted the Scottish Government directly to outline a catalogue of serious concerns about P1 tests and urge ministers to ditch them. Parents have also criticised the tests, with many seeking information from civil servants on how to opt their child out. Teaching union Educational Institute of Scotland has also submitted more than 170 pages of comments from its members to ministers, describing the contents as “grim reading”.

The feedback was published by the Scottish Government in response to Freedom of Information requests from the Liberal Democrats. The party’s leader Willie Rennie said the “sheer volume of complaints and horror stories obliterate the SNP government’s claims that their national tests are in the best interest of five-year-olds and are age-appropriate”. The Scottish Government said a review of the first year of the assessments is under way and will be published in August. The review will set out changes and enhancements to the system for next year and will be published in August. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has previously defended the tests, stating they are an important part of assessing how pupils are performing in literacy and numeracy, while Education Secretary John Swinney said he had “not been inundated” with requests for change. However, the feedback shows many teachers do not believe the tests provide useful data, with the assessments described by some as “absolutely useless”, a “complete waste of everyone’s time” and “wholly unreliable”. Teachers also raised concerns over the resources and time allocated to carry out the tests, which are completed using a computer programme. In many cases staff spent weeks completing the assessments while several schools called in learning support teachers to help administer them.

