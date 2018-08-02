'It’s not every day you kind of fall from the sky and live' - passengers share their Mexico airline crash experiences

The scene in Durango following the flight that crashed into a field near the runway in Mexico. Credit: AP

Passengers have shared their experiences after hail pummelled a Mexico airliner just minutes following take-off and sent it crashing into a field near the runway. All 103 passengers miraculously survived the flight which was travelling from Durango to Mexico City on Tuesday, but nearly 40 were injured. One of the passengers on the flight in northern Mexico, Alberto Herrera - a webpage engineer from Chicago - said: "It’s not every day you kind of fall from the sky and live to tell about it." Jose Luis Corral, a 52-year-old business owner from Portland, Oregon, who's still suffering the injuries from the crash - said: - "It’s a good thing we’re all alive."

Jose Luis Corral was one of four people who helped the plane’s badly injured pilot escape the blaze Credit: AP

Frightened passengers scrambled to flee as flames and blinding black smoke erupted around them on Tuesday. Mr Corral, who was one of the four people who helped the plane's badly injured pilot escape the blaze said the short flight was "terrifying". He added: "It’s so fast, terrifying to see all the people screaming."

Alberto Herrera said: 'It’s not every day you kind of fall from the sky and live." Credit: AP

Mr Herrera said the take-off went bad, seemingly in an instant. "All of the sudden the plane starts struggling and it’s getting hit with hail. The higher up we went into the storm, the heavier the hail got and more wind got to us," he said. "The plane starts rocking and it starts seriously, seriously moving around and then hitting the ground. "We skidded and hit a second time and you saw the flames. You’re like, ‘This might be bad’." He said he braced for impact and yelled for others to do the same. The woman sitting next to him was able to hold onto her toddler, though the little girl suffered some scratches and may have hit her head on a seat.

The scene in Durango following the flight that crashed into a field near the runway in Mexico. Credit: AP

But another passenger, Ramin Parsa, 32, of Los Angeles, said the weather was ominous even before take-off. He added: "The airplane actually was shaking before we even moved so I knew it was dangerous weather. "I think it was a mistake by the pilot. He should not have taken off. "My window turned red because of the flames...imagine you put 100 people in a room, in a dark room, pitch dark, filled with smoke and there’s a small door, everybody’s trying to find it. That’s what the situation was."

Ramin Parsa said the weather was ominous even before take-off Credit: Rebecca Blackwell/AP