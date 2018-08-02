‘Payment by results’ nature farming scheme gets £540,000 Government boost

A project which pays farmers for delivering results for nature on their land will be the first agri-environment scheme directly funded by the UK, it has been announced.

The “payment by results” project, which helps farmers create their own land management plans to meet specific environmental needs in their local area, will receive a £540,000 boost, the Environment Department (Defra) said.

The scheme was a European Commission pilot that had been due to conclude at the end of this year, but the funding from Defra will allow work to carry on for the next two years.

It is taking place in Norfolk and Suffolk and in Wensleydale in the Yorkshire Dales, with farmers paid for delivering benefits for nature from producing nectar-rich flower plots for bees to creating habitat for breeding wading birds.

The focus is on providing training and guidance to farmers to design management plans to meet environmental objectives, with the flexibility allowing them to become more engaged with wildlife and think creatively about achieving the aims, officials said.