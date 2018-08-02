President Mnangagwa leads Zimbabwe election returns

Zimbabwe’s electoral commission says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is leading election returns with nine of 10 provinces announced, but it has requested an hour’s break before the final announcement.

Mr Mnangagwa leads with 2.1 million votes to 1.9 million for his main challenger Nelson Chamisa, whose strongholds in the cities of Harare and Bulawayo have already been counted.

Commission chair Priscilla Chigumba says officials will return to announce results from the 10th province, Mashonaland West.

The province is considered a stronghold of the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Soldiers circulated in Harare earlier in the day telling vendors and others to clear the city centre after six people were killed during a protest on Wednesday over alleged vote-rigging.

Mr Mnangagwa told the state broadcaster that international election observers met with him and expressed their concerns about the chaos in the capital when the military dispersed opposition supporters with gunfire.

They condemned the military’s “excessive” force and warned delays in announcing election results will only feed concerns about possible manipulation.