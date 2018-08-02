- ITV Report
Prisoner jailed for life for murder of cellmate
A prisoner who used shattered glass from an aftershave bottle to murder his baby-killing cellmate has been jailed for life.
Convicted sex offender John Westland, 29, was told he must serve a minimum of 19 years for killing Liam Deane in Leeds Prison.
Deane was just a month into a life sentence himself, with a minimum of 10 years, having admitted the murder of his baby daughter.
Sentencing Westland on Thursday, Judge Rodney Jameson QC said:
Speaking of Deane’s mother, the judge added:
Westland was found guilty of murder following a week-long trial at Leeds Crown Court.
Prosecutors had claimed that the defendant told police “I murdered him because he’s a sex offender” a day after the body of Liam Deane was found in their shared cell.
Jurors were told how Deane, 22, was attacked using fragments of glass and asphyxiated by pressure applied to his head and face by Westland on the night of his death.
Westland was jailed at Oxford Crown Court in November 2008 for a sex attack.
Following the verdict on Wednesday, Detective Chief Inspector Ian Scott, of West Yorkshire Police, said: