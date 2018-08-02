Rapper killed in London knife attack spoke of drill music’s influence on crime

A London drill rapper who was killed in a knife attack on Wednesday night recently admitted that the genre was contributing to violence in the capital.

Moscow17 rapper Incognito, whose real name is believed to be Siddique Kamara, was stabbed to death in Warham Street in Camberwell in an incident which saw two other people taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested close to the scene on suspicion of murder, Scotland Yard said.

The attack happened in the same street where 17-year-old Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton – also a member of the collective – was found with a fatal gunshot wound in May.

The group’s tracks have received hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. Some featured references to other groups in the capital, including long-running rivals Zone 2 from Peckham.

In one track, Moscow17 told Zone 2 to “check the scoreboard”, while another asked “How you gonna make it even?”.

A Zone 2 lyric in response told their rivals they would “roll up and burst them”.

Earlier this year, Kamara and another member of Moscow17 were cleared at the Old Bailey of murdering teenager Abdirahman Mohamed, a brother of a member of Zone 2.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has called on social media platforms such as YouTube to take down videos that glamorised violence, and, in an interview with Link Up TV earlier this year, Incognito spoke about the effect of drill music on crime in the capital.