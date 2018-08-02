Remains from North Korea consistent with being Americans – scientist

The remains handed over by North Korea last week in 55 boxes are “consistent with being Americans” based on an initial examination, according to a US scientist.

The expert, who has seen the remains, said none have been positively identified.

Although President Donald Trump has publicly thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for fulfilling the promise he made at their June 12 Singapore summit to return American war remains, US officials cautioned that little was known about the remains and that they could not be quickly identified.

John E. Byrd, director of the Defence Department laboratory in Hawaii where the 55 cases arrived on Wednesday, cited several reasons for saying at least some of the remains appear to be those of Americans missing from the Korean War.

Mr Byrd was present when North Korean officials turned over the 55 boxes at Wonsan airport in North Korea last Friday, and he was among the US government specialists who made a further preliminary examination of the contents after the boxes were flown to Osan air base in South Korea the same day.

A cursory examination at Wonsan confirmed the remains were human, he said, and a closer look at Osan gave reason to believe they likely are Americans.

Mr Byrd, speaking by video teleconference from Hawaii, said: “What we saw were remains that were consistent with what we have found from the Korean War recoveries that we’ve done over the years, and we found remains that were consistent with being Americans.

“We have remains that look to have been in a state of preservation consistent with coming from the Korean War era,” adding that materials provided with the remains included US-issued military equipment such as canteens and buttons.