Scientists map a billion brain links to shed light on disease

Scientists have created a map of more than a billion brain cell connections, paving the way for greater understanding of how memories develop.

The detailed images are said to be the first to illustrate how these connections are organised and researchers believe this could transform knowledge of brain disease.

Researchers used molecular imaging and artificial intelligence to look at synapses in mouse brains.

Synapses are gaps between brain cells which enable chemical and electrical messages to be transmitted.

Sections of the brain tissue were engineered to emit light, enabling scientists to see individual synapses in colour.

Distinct types of molecules in each synapse were tagged by colour, allowing detection of complex patterns across the brain.