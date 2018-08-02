Selfridges opens Christmas shop 145 days ahead of event

Selfridges has defied the return of the heatwave to open its Christmas shop for those already craving some festive winter cheer. The department store has proudly announced it is once again the first in the world to unveil its Christmas section – 145 days ahead of the event itself – with shelves already loaded with tinsel, glitter and baubles decorated in the hues of a frosty morning. The shop will hit peak stock in September, when shoppers will be able to choose from 3,800 items ranging from a £1.95 souvenir pencil to a selection of ornate neon signs selling for around £8,500.

An actor dressed as Santa places a David Bowie bauble on a Christmas tree at the launch of the Christmas shop Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Selfridges said the ongoing commercial success of the shop’s summer launch translated into year-on-year record sales, driven by both domestic early Christmas shoppers and souvenir-hunting tourists. This year it will expand to Christmas gifts for pets, the option to create a personalised family Christmas jumper and more than 50 types of tinsel ranging in price from £3 to £15 for the “ultimate tinsel garland”. Selfridges Christmas and home buyer Eleanor Gregory said: “We have so many customers visiting from all over the world, eager to snap up festive decorations and souvenirs on their London summer holidays which they can’t buy at home.

Selfridges says the Christmas shop is popular with visitors from overseas Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA