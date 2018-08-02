Shop assistant who ripped £58m lottery ticket in two recalls ‘honest mistake’

The shop assistant who ripped Fred Higgins’s jackpot-winning lottery ticket in two has told of his amazement at the scale of the prize.

Sean Grant, 18, was working in the Scotmid store in Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire, when the 67-year-old went in to check his EuroMillions ticket from mid-July.

Mr Grant initially ripped it up and binned it as he thought the ticket was not a big winner.

But he quickly retrieved it from the refuse when the lottery machine told him the prize was bigger than the shop could pay out. The jackpot eventually turned out to be £57,975,367.

Recalling the “honest mistake” with the ticket, the teenager said: “Mr Higgins came in with two lottery tickets. The first one wasn’t a winner, so I just binned it.