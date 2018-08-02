UK Weather Forecast: But occasional rain in the northwest, but dry for most overnight

Tonight: It'll be cloudy with occasional rain in the northwest, with perhaps some heavier bursts of rain across Northern Ireland and Scotland at first, and later towards dawn across northwest England. Elsewhere largely dry, with some patchy fog in southeastern areas.

Friday: A hot and sunny day in the south. Cloudier further north and west with some heavy rain across northern England. Turning brighter with heavy showers in the far north.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Many places dry with sunshine, although showery rain in the north Saturday and perhaps more persistent rain in the northwest late Sunday. Warm for most, locally hot in the southeast.