- ITV Report
UK Weather Forecast: Dry for many overnight, but occasional rain in the northwest
This Evening and Tonight: It'll be cloudy with occasional rain in the northwest, with perhaps some heavier bursts of rain across Northern Ireland and Scotland at first, and later towards dawn across northwest England. Elsewhere largely dry, with some patchy fog in southeastern areas.
Friday: A hot and sunny day in the south. Cloudier further north and west with some heavy rain across northern England. Turning brighter with heavy showers in the far north.