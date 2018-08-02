Watchdog’s ‘grave concern’ over investigation into murder of French filmmaker

A watchdog has expressed “grave concern” after potentially significant police records on the murder of a French filmmaker in Ireland went missing. Sophie Toscan du Plantier was beaten to death on a freezing night outside her holiday home on a remote west Cork hillside on December 23 1996. Ian Bailey, a former freelance journalist originally from the Manchester area, was arrested twice over the 39-year-old’s murder. The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) said: “It is GSOC’s view, formed after an extensive investigation, that while there was evidence of a lack of administration and management of aspects of the investigation into the murder of Sophie Toscan Du Plantier, there was no evidence of the high-level corruption by gardai alleged by the complainants Ian Bailey, Jules Thomas and Marie Farrell.

Ian Bailey leaving the Court of Appeal in Dublin Credit: Niall Carson/PA

“A number of factors led to Ian Bailey being identified as a suspect at an early stage of the murder inquiry. “His subsequent arrest and the arrest of his partner, Jules Thomas, therefore could not, as the complainants allege, have been construed as unlawful or illegal.” Irish courts have repeatedly refused to extradite the former journalist to France for questioning over the murder. Mr Bailey denies any involvement in the killing near Schull in west Cork. The Commission’s investigation reviewed a “jobs book” compiled by the police on the murder investigation. It said: “The missing pages from the jobs book when Ian Bailey was identified as a suspect are of grave concern to GSOC.” These books form a complete record of all activity undertaken in respect of a major or critical incident (or investigation) along with the rationale for the decisions made.

The village of Schull, West Cork Credit: Haydn West/PA