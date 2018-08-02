What happens when you win a life-changing National Lottery prize?

Fred and Lesley Higgins will still be coming to terms with their £57 million EuroMillions win but a team of advisers is on hand to help them navigate the life-changing event. National Lottery operator Camelot offers help to all winners of £50,000 or more, with dedicated advisers available for free and independent financial and legal advice and to answer any questions.

Winners of more than £1 million are invited to take advantage of an initial question-and-answer session with a panel of independent financial and legal experts. After this, advisers are on hand free of charge and for as long as they are required, tailoring support to winners based not only on the size of the prize but also in relation to background and family circumstances. While less than 10% of winners opt to go public, those who do – following a discussion with advisers about the pros and cons of their decision – also have the support of Camelot’s press office. Camelot said many of those who decide to go public with their win do so after realising that their plans for spending their money would result in them being unable to keep it private.

