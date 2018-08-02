What the papers say – August 2

The latest on Labour’s anti-Semitism row and the heatwave make headlines on Thursday. The papers also carry reports on forced marriages, the ailing House of Fraser and Britons’ obsession with their mobile phones. A holocaust survivor has told the Daily Telegraph Jeremy Corbyn did not allow him to speak during a Holocaust Memorial Day event in 2010.

The Independent says it has seen emails that suggest members of Momentum in north London made provocative remarks about anti-Semitism during a meeting.

And the i says the row over anti-Semitism “threatens to rip Labour apart”.

The Daily Mirror says more than one million Britons will be in Spanish resorts as temperatures could head towards a record 48C (118F).

The Daily Star says the soaring temperatures, which may also be seen in Portugal, could pose a risk to life.

Closer to home, the heatwave could provide a £31 billion boost to the British economy, the Daily Express says.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times leads with a failed bid to rescue House of Fraser with money from a Chinese firm.

The Times says it has learned of cases of British teenagers being forced to marry abroad, suffering rape and falling pregnant, as their partners are given visas by the Home Office.

The Government is planning to study whether its austerity policies led to a rise in food banks, The Guardian reports.

Mobile-obsessed British adults check their phones an average of once every 12 minutes, according to a major study that leads the Daily Mail.

Elsewhere, the FA is considering a bid for the 2030 World Cup, the Metro reports.

And a nursery was reportedly criticised by inspectors for failing to spot if its two to four-year-olds might become jihadis – to the bemusement of parents – The Sun reports.