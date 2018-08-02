Which regions have the most National Lottery winners?

Scotland is again home to winners of a life-changing National Lottery prize but the South East remains the area with most of the games’ millionaires. Some 691 Lottery millionaires live in the South East, just ahead of the Midlands with 687, according to Camelot statistics on where winners lived when they made their claim. The Midlands just edges out the South East as the home of winners of £50,000 or more – at 5,705 ahead of the South East’s 5,221.

Colin and Chris Weir celebrating in 2011 Credit: Lynne Cameron/PA

Scotland is still home to the largest lottery win claimed in the UK – £161 million, won in 2011 by Colin and Chris Weir from Largs in North Ayrshire – and to 472 other winners of £1 million or more. Now it adds Fred and Lesley Higgins, from Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire, who have scooped a EuroMillions win of £57,975,367 from the draw on July 10.

Fred and Lesley Higgins have won more than £57m Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA