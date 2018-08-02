Woman slapped by harasser says new French law falls short

A woman who is becoming a symbol of sexual harassment on France’s streets says a new law banning offensive comments and behaviour is not enough to stop them.

Marie Laguerre, 22, said she has received messages of thanks from women and men for posting a video of a man slapping her last month in eastern Paris.

Surveillance cameras recorded the violent encounter after she told the man to shut up for making obscene sounds at her, she said.

While the footage went viral after she publicised it, Laguerre said in an interview with The Associated Press she thinks punishing harassers won’t address the problem as much as changing attitudes through education.

The law is “almost a joke,” the student said during an interview with The Associated Press.