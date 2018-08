Zimbabwean leader bids to ease tensions after election violence

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his government has been in touch with the main opposition leader in an attempt to ease tensions after election-related violence in the capital. Mr Mnangagwa also tweeted that he wants an “independent investigation” into the clashes in Harare, saying those responsible “should be identified and brought to justice”. Three people were killed after soldiers moved into Harare on Wednesday, firing live rounds and beating protesters. Police have said they requested the military’s help because they were “unable to cope”.

The government has condemned the opposition over the protesters who threw rocks and set fires after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said the ruling Zanu-PF party had won a parliamentary majority in the election on Monday. The opposition claims it was cheated of victory by a commission allegedly biased towards the government. The electoral commission says the vote was credible. The commission said it will announce the results of the presidential election “very soon”. Zimbabwe’s state broadcaster earlier tweeted that the commission said it would announce those results at 9pm but that tweet has since been deleted. Authorities said the military will remain in the capital until “this situation is over”. Home affairs minister Obert Mpofu accused the opposition of using the presence of international election observers to “grandstand” and cause “anarchy”.

