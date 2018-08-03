Andy Murray left in tears after gruelling victory over Marius Copil at Washington Open

Andy Murray broke down in tears after beating Romania's Marius Copil in the Washington Open - 6-7 (5/7) 6-3 7-6 (7/4).

The three-time grand slam champion, who withdrew from Wimbledon after deciding he was not ready to compete put his fitness to the test in the gruelling match against Copil.

Murray was seen burying his head in his towel at the end of the match apparently sobbing in an empty arena.