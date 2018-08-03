- ITV Report
Andy Murray left in tears after gruelling victory over Marius Copil at Washington Open
Andy Murray broke down in tears after beating Romania's Marius Copil in the Washington Open - 6-7 (5/7) 6-3 7-6 (7/4).
The three-time grand slam champion, who withdrew from Wimbledon after deciding he was not ready to compete put his fitness to the test in the gruelling match against Copil.
Murray was seen burying his head in his towel at the end of the match apparently sobbing in an empty arena.
The 31-year-old is continuing his comeback from hip surgery at the start of the year testing his fitness - in a match which lasted over three hours and did not end until 3am local time.
He is set to face Alex de Minaur on Friday in the last eight after the Australian beat Hyeon Chung 6-2 4-6 6-2.