Appeals over Lucy McHugh murder to be made at sporting events

Police are making appeals at major sporting events this weekend for help with the investigation into the murder of schoolgirl Lucy McHugh. The body of the 13-year-old was found at Southampton Sports Centre on the morning of July 26. She had been stabbed to death. Hampshire police are attempting to piece together the teenager’s final movements after she left her home in Mansel Road East at 9am on Wednesday July 25.

A force spokesman said: “Leaflets will be handed out at the Hampshire cricket fixture at the Ageas Bowl tonight (Friday) and the Saints friendly at St Mary’s tomorrow (Saturday). “Messages will also be displayed on the grounds’ big screens as we continue to appeal for information about the 13-year-old’s death in Southampton.” Detective Superintendent Paul Barton said: “We have already been contacted by over 100 members of the public with information. “We’re really grateful for this support and this extends to Southampton FC and Hampshire Cricket for their help this weekend. “We hope our appeal at these sporting events will jog people’s memories further. “We’re looking for sightings of Lucy between 9am on Wednesday 25 July, when she left her house in Mansel Road East, and 7.45am on Thursday 26 July, when her body was found in woodland at the sports centre.

Floral tributes at the scene near Southampton Sports Centre Credit: Ben Mitchell/PA