Australian Treasurer praises Hammond and PM over ‘challenging’ Brexit talks

Australia’s Treasurer has voiced support for his UK counterpart, Philip Hammond, and Theresa May in the Brexit negotiations – despite their plans causing consternation among some Down Under. Scott Morrison said he “certainly wouldn’t want” Mr Hammond’s job as he heaped praise on the Chancellor and Prime Minister for their efforts in tackling the “very challenging issue”. However, he declined to give his view directly on the Government’s Brexit strategy.

Elements of the PM’s Chequers agreement unveiled in July were met with dismay by some Australian exporters hoping to boost trade with the UK. Experts have warned that the decision to seek a free trade deal with the EU on agricultural and manufactured goods would make access to the new Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) unlikely. Speaking to the Press Association at an Australian British Chamber of Commerce event in Sydney, Mr Morrison said the outcome of the Brexit negotiations would be “very important for the global economy”. But he would not be drawn on whether Britain’s strategy would be good for future trade with Australia. He said: “One of the things I learn when I go to the G20 is there are some people’s jobs I certainly wouldn’t want. “This is a very challenging issue for the UK Government and I commend Chancellor Hammond and of course Prime Minister May for dealing with what is a very challenging set of circumstances. “I’m not going to be a commentator on what they’re doing. I know they’re applying themselves fully in what is a very difficult challenge that is very important for the global economy, very important for the European economy, the British economy, and I’ve only been totally impressed with the way that Chancellor Hammond has been applying himself to this very difficult task.”

Scott Morrison previously warned the EU against trying to punish the UK for leaving Credit: PA