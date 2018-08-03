Bangladeshi capital still cut off amid road safety protests

Dhaka remains largely cut off from the rest of Bangladesh after five days of protests by young people demanding safer roads, with local and long-distance buses staying off city routes. The protests, which began on Sunday after two college students were struck and killed by a pair of buses, eventually paralysed the capital of seven million people, with tens of thousands of demonstrators blocking roads. Students also stopped thousands of private vehicles – including those of top officials and judges – demanding to see if the cars were registered and the drivers licensed.

Some of the protests brought the capital to a standstill Credit: AP

One minister had to abandon his vehicle in the street after protesters found that his paperwork was not in order, according to news reports. There were no sign of mass protests on Friday, but dozens of people formed a human chain in front of the main press club in Dhaka to call for transportation reform. “We must bring changes,” said Selina Akter, a mother of two schoolchildren who joined the group. Corruption is rife in Bangladesh, making it easy for unlicensed drivers and unregistered vehicles to appear on the roads.

The protests were sparked by the death of two students in a bus accident Credit: AP