British Airways owner IAG warns of impact from strikes in France

British Airways owner International Airlines Group (IAG) has warned that strikes in France are posing a challenge to its operations.

The airline group, which owns Aer Lingus, Vueling and Iberia, said strikes were causing disruption for customers and hurting the Spanish economy.

The firm has joined forces with other carriers to complain about the strikes to the EU.

Willie Walsh, IAG’s chief executive, said: “Unfortunately, French air traffic control strikes continued to challenge our airlines’ operations, causing disruption to our customers.

“Vueling was particularly affected and incurred an additional 20 million euros (£17.8 million) of disruption costs in the quarter.

“These strikes are also having a significant impact on the Spanish economy and tourism.”