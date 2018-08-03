British holidaymakers swelter in record-breaking European heatwave

British holidaymakers are basking in record temperatures as they enjoy their summer holidays amid an extreme heatwave. Eight places in the centre, south and east of Portugal have broken their local temperature records as Europe swelters. On Thursday, temperatures reached 45.2C (113.4F) near Abrantes, a town in the centre of the country. They are set to build across Portugal on Friday and Saturday, with medical staff and firefighters on standby until the end of the weekend.

In Spain, heat warnings were also issued for 41 of the country’s 50 provinces as temperatures were expected to reach up to 44C (111.2F). Temperatures in south-west France could also rise to the high 30s. The mercury is being driven higher by a hot air mass moving north from Africa, bringing dust from the Sahara Desert. The next few days could see the hottest temperatures recorded in continental Europe. Luke Miall, a Met Office meteorologist, said the record is 48C (118F) in Athens, Greece, in 1977. Tourists were urged to avoid the sun during the hottest part of the day and remember that children are particularly susceptible.

A spokesman for the travel trade association Abta said: “We would advise any tourists setting off to the Iberian peninsula, or anywhere else this weekend where they may experience high temperatures, to take a lead from the locals and avoid spending time in the sun during the hottest part of the day, drink lots of water and apply plenty of sun cream. “If you go to the beach, go early and when it feels like it’s getting too hot leave, just as the locals do, and go and have a nice lunch in the shade. The reason they do this is because they know how powerful the sun can get in the hottest part of the day and they do everything they can to avoid it.”

It comes as another blast of hot weather returns to parts of the UK. Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said the mercury is likely to reach the high 20s and low 30s again, adding that despite the more comfortable temperatures in recent days “it is not the end of the hot weather for the summer”.

Temperatures could climb back up to 31C in London this weekend, with sunshine returning to most of the country. Southwark Council said it was suspending the use of barbecues in Burgess Park, south London, after London Fire Brigade warned people to take extra care during the hot weather.

The north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will enjoy temperatures in the mid-20s, with scatterings of rain. A yellow warning for thunderstorms was issued for eastern Scotland on Friday afternoon. A Met Office spokesman told the Press Association: “Essentially at the end of the week we’re looking at a bit of a north-west/south-east split in the weather. “Northern and some western areas will often be cooler with some outbreaks of rain – particularly in Northern Ireland – and that could spread into southern and western Scotland.”

