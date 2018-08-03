British justice the best on the planet, says long-term prisoner Charles Bronson

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson praised the British justice system as the “best on the planet” as he complained about appearing in court by video-link as if he had “a part in Star Trek”. The 65-year-old appeared on a screen at Leeds Crown Court from Frankland Prison, in Co Durham, to face a charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to a deputy prison governor in Wakefield Prison. When he was asked to enter a plea, Bronson asked to address Judge Guy Kearl QC and said: “I feel I’m only standing here to save money. “I should be in your courtroom today, as a man, respectful, honourable and facing what I’m facing.

Charles Bronson appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video-link from Frankland Prison Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

“But talking to you by a TV screen I feel like I’ve got a part in Star Trek. I don’t like it. It’s not me. It’s not justice.” Dressed in a pale blue T-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms and wearing glasses, he said: “I still believe British justice is the best on the planet and that’s coming from a man who’s been in prison all his life. “People like yourself, I think you’re doing this country a dishonour. “You should have had me in that court room today so I could travel – look out of the prison van at the all the countryside, the animals, the people and buildings. “You’ve denied me that today and you should be ashamed of yourself.” As he began his address to the court, Bronson said in his distinctive south-east England accent: “I’ve been locked up in prison for four-and-a-half decades.

Wakefield Prison, where Charles Bronson is accused of attacking Mark Doherty, lies behind a billboard advertising the film about the life of the man described as Britain’s most dangerous criminal Credit: Anna Gowthorpe/PA

“I’ve never used a computer. The last time I had a mobile phone it was as big as a house brick. “I’m not used to all this technology. I don’t like it. It makes me feel uncomfortable. I’m an old fashioned prisoner.” Bronson appeared in court under the name Charles Salvador and, when asked his full name in court, he said: “Charles Arthur Salvador, Born Again Artist.” When asked to repeat it, he said the same name again. And when asked his nationality by the court clerk, he said: “I’m English” and shook his fist.