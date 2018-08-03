British sisters turn their home into a sanctuary for 51 stray cats in Egypt

Two British sisters who moved to Egypt 10-years ago have turned their home into a sanctuary for street cats.

Black, white, big, small, from elderly cats to kittens, their house is filled with the creatures.

Theresa and Barbara Clarke, who moved to Luxor from Birmingham, said they did not plan to rescue stray cats but they “started to come to us”.

And since then, their house guests have grown more and more numerous.

They now look after 51 cats.