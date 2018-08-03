Carers for missing woman claim she is alive, court told

Carers accused of murdering a missing woman claim she is still alive, a court has heard.

Margaret Fleming was reported missing in October 2016 from her home in Inverkip, Inverclyde, but has allegedly not been seen since December 1999.

Edward Cairney, 76, and Avril Jones, 58, are due to face trial next month accused of her abduction and murder, and of claiming £182,000 in benefits fraudulently by pretending she was still alive.

They deny all the charges against them.

At a pre-trial hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, advocate depute Iain McSporran QC said: “At least one of the accused has claimed to be in telephone contact with Margaret Fleming.

“The defence position is that Margaret Fleming is not dead.”

The trial is expected to involve around 200 witnesses and last between six and eight weeks.

Mr McSporran said: “It will be a lengthy trial. Much of which will be devoted to establishing that Margaret Fleming is in fact deceased.”