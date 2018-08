Corbyn tells Labour anti-Semites ‘you have no place in our movement’

Jeremy Corbyn has sought to address the concerns of Britain’s Jewish community by insisting that he will root out anti-Semites from Labour. The Labour leader acknowledged mistakes in the way the party had handled complaints and drawn up a code of conduct that failed to fully reproduce an internationally accepted definition of anti-Semitism and its examples. But he insisted that it was his priority to drive anti-Semitism out of the party for good and rebuild trust between Labour and Jewish voters.

At the end of a bruising week which has seen complaints about his behaviour and a request for the human rights watchdog to investigate the Labour Party, Mr Corbyn said: “No one can, or should, try to dismiss or belittle the concerns expressed by so many Jewish people and organisations about what has been happening in the party I am proud to lead.” After three leading Jewish newspapers jointly published a scathing leader column about Mr Corbyn’s party, the Labour leader rejected their “overheated rhetoric”. But he acknowledged there was a “real problem that Labour is working to overcome” and stressed that if he became prime minister he would “take whatever measures necessary” to guarantee the security of the Jewish community. Mr Corbyn acknowledged Labour had been “too slow in processing disciplinary cases of anti-Semitic abuse” but insisted that was changing.

Writing in the Guardian, he said: “Labour staff have seen examples of Holocaust denial, crude stereotypes of Jewish bankers, conspiracy theories blaming 9/11 on Israel, and even one individual who appeared to believe that Hitler had been misunderstood. “People holding those views have no place in the Labour Party.” While the number of cases was “few”, Mr Corbyn said “one is too many” and stressed that it was not done in his name. “Our party must never be a home for such people, and never will be. People who dish out anti-Semitic poison need to understand: You do not do it in my name. “You are not my supporters and have no place in our movement.”

Protests have been staged about the Labour Party’s response to anti-Semitism Credit: Yui Mok/PA

The latest flare-up in the long-running difficulties over anti-Semitism was sparked by the party’s new code of conduct. Mr Corbyn defended the code, although he accepted that the Jewish community should have been consulted at an earlier stage. In the document, Labour failed to fully adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism and all its examples. Mr Corbyn said: “We embraced the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition in 2016. “Many Jewish organisations and others believe the Labour Party should also reproduce in our code all 11 examples appended to it. “Our code is a good faith attempt to contextualise those examples and make them legally watertight for use as part of our disciplinary procedures, as well as to draw on additional instances of anti-Semitism.”

