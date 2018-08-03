Croatian men stabbed in mass brawl ahead of Rangers match

Two Croatian football fans were stabbed during a mass brawl ahead of Rangers’ clash with Osijek in Glasgow. The pair, aged 24 and 40, were injured when a “large-scale disturbance” involving up to 40 people broke out in the Govan area of the city on Thursday evening. The victims, both now revealed to be Croatian nationals, were taken by ambulance to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Police and paramedics outside Ibrox Stadium on Thursday Credit: Jeff Holmes/PA

Police Scotland said the younger man was released from hospital on Friday morning, while the 40-year-old is being discharged later in the day. It is thought around 40 people were involved and detectives have described the incident as “disgraceful”. Officers were called to the scene at Edmiston Drive near Paisley Road West, a short distance from Ibrox Stadium, just after 7pm – shortly before Rangers’ Europa League match with the Croatian side. Footage on social media appeared to show fights between some fans of the two clubs ahead of the second qualifying round, second-leg tie. Film uploaded to Twitter appeared to show one supporter being kicked about the body while lying prone in the road, while another was seen running around holding a flare. Police officers, including those on horseback, could be seen lining roads on the approach to the stadium. Officers are appealing for information about the disturbance.

