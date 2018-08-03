DUP row deepens as Robinson says ‘the battle for the union is on’

A spat between two high-profile Democratic Unionist veterans over a poll on Irish unity has deepened. Former party leader and first minister Peter Robinson and East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson are at odds over Mr Robinson’s suggestion last week that unionists should make preparations in case a border referendum is called in the future. Mr Wilson accused him of giving encouragement to the republican cause by even countenancing the possibility of a vote. Former East Belfast MP Mr Robinson responded in robust terms on Friday. While not mentioning Mr Wilson by name, he said unionists who said the issue should not be discussed were talking “claptrap” and were guilty of “crass folly”. “These people have not just buried their heads in the sand, only the soles of their feet are visible above the surface,” he said.

Peter Robinson said the battle is ‘raging’ Credit: Queen’s University Belfast/PA

Mr Robinson insisted the “battle for the union” was on, whether fellow unionists liked it or not. “Not only are they advising us not to talk about a border poll, but they don’t want us to even talk about the subject matter at the heart of such a poll,” he added in an opinion piece in the Belfast Telegraph. “Do they not realise that the battle is raging? We live in a society divided by identity, so to some extent the union is always under fire. But surely, nobody could be so chloroformed that they don’t recognise that the opponents of the union are charging our lines like seldom before. The battle for the union is on. “Just as unionists cannot stop a border poll from happening, neither can they control when our opponents launch their assault on our constitutional status. Pulling a paper bag over our heads and thinking that we can thereby close out the impending danger is crazy. “While those who are still in denial and refusing to talk about the elephant in the room… it is positioning itself to squat upon their laps.” The episode has unfolded almost three years after a retiring Mr Robinson publicly sided with Arlene Foster when Mr Wilson indicated he might run against her in a contest to succeed him as party leader.

