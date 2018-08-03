Eat, Shop, Save: Simple Pasta Salad

Want the other recipes? You can grab yourself a copy from all reputable bookstores and online now .

We took to social media and asked you to vote for the recipe you wanted the most and here it is, straight from the Eat, Shop, Save cookbook.

Method

Cook the pasta until al dente, or according to the packet instructions. Drain and transfer to to a lunch box.

Chop the tomatoes really finely, making sure that all the juice doesn’t run away. Add the tomatoes and their juice to the cooked pasta/

Add the olives, anchovies, chopped onion, shredded spinach and mixed herbs and mix together well.

Crumble over the feta.

Add salt and pepper to taste - but remember that the anchovies and feta are already quite salty, so don’t over do it.

