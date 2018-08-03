Family pay tribute to man who died in Aberdeenshire crash

Marek Walowski was driving on the A947 near Banff at around 8.30pm on Sunday when the car left the road and hit a tree.

The family of a man who died in a car crash in Aberdeenshire have said he will be missed by everyone.

His relatives have spoken of the 53-year-old’s cheerfulness and kindness in a tribute issued via Police Scotland.

They said: “Marek was an honest and content person. He was cheerful and well-known in the Turriff and Banff areas – as soon as he walked into Banff Tesco all the workers would shout ‘Czesc’ (‘hello’ in Polish) in his way.

“He also loved to swim and was a regular visitor at Banff swimming pool, where he was known by everyone.

“Marek will be missed by everyone for his genuine smile, warm words and kindness.”