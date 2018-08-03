Fort de Bregancon: The rich history of the fort where May and Macron will meet

Theresa May is to cut short her holiday to meet French president Emmanuel Macron for Brexit talks at his summer retreat, Fort de Bregancon.

Perched 35 metres above sea level on a small island off the French Mediterranean coast, the fortress has been the official retreat of the president of France since 1968.

But the history of Fort de Bregancon stretches back centuries – with the site even attracting the attention of Napoleon Bonaparte.

According to the president’s official website, Napoleon became interested in the fort shortly after taking nearby Toulon during the French Revolution in 1793.

Making it his mission to repair and improve it, he endowed it with an imposing artillery.

It remained a military fortress throughout the First World War, and was occupied by a small garrison, before being decommissioned in 1919.