Greek far-left terrorist moved to minimum security prison

A convicted gunman from the Greek far-left terror group November 17, which was behind the assassination of British military attache Brigadier Stephen Saunders, has been moved to a minimum-security prison in central Greece.

Dimitris Koufodinas, 61, who is serving multiple life terms for a string of assassinations, was transferred from Korydallos prison near Athens to an agricultural prison in the central town of Volos.

Such facilities are considered “open prisons” where inmates have greater freedom of movement within the grounds, which include fields and livestock units where they work.

Koufodinas has admitted to membership of November 17, Greece’s deadliest terror group, which killed 23 western diplomats and Greeks between 1975 and 2000, including Brigadier Stephen Saunders.

He was arrested in 2002 and given 11 life sentences.

In June, the US embassy in Athens issued a statement deploring a 48-hour furlough granted to Koufodinas after he held a two-week hunger strike over the initial denial of his request.

Brigadier Saunders was shot dead in busy traffic in Athens in June 2000. He was November 17’s last victim.