Harare calm as Zimbabwe opposition blames ‘fake results’ for election defeat

Zimbabwe’s capital was calm on Friday hours after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner of a tight election, which began with Monday’s peaceful vote but turned deadly when the military fired on protesters 48 hours later. Six people were killed when the army rolled in tanks to disperse rock-throwing demonstrators who denounced Mr Mnangagwa and alleged vote-rigging. Harare’s roads appeared to be free from the troops on Friday, but water cannons and police remained at the headquarters of the main opposition party, a day after authorities raided it and made 18 arrests. Mr Mnangagwa said he was “humbled” by the victory and urged Zimbabweans to stay peaceful.

The opposition has said it will challenge in court the results of the election, which Mr Mnangagwa won with just over 50% of the vote. Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, who had more than 44%, said “unverified fake results” had been announced by the electoral commission. The commission “must release proper & verified results endorsed by parties”, Mr Chamisa tweeted. “The level of opaqueness, truth deficiency, moral decay & values deficit is baffling.” In a brief moment of drama shortly before the commission announced the winner in Friday’s early hours, two agents for Mr Chamisa’s Movement for Democratic Change party took the stage and told waiting journalists that they “totally reject” the results and said they had not signed the election results as required, in protest. Police escorted them from the room.

