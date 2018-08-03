Hundreds of requests for explanations over parole decisions post-Worboys case

The Parole Board has received more than 800 requests for details of its decisions under a new scheme introduced following the John Worboys case. Until earlier this year, the body was barred from disclosing why its panels had decided that an offender should be released or kept in prison. But ministers scrapped the rule after the Worboys episode sparked complaints that the process was shrouded in secrecy.

For the first time, victims and members of the public can apply for a summary of the reasons for a decision. As of Friday, the Board had received 851 requests since the new regime took effect on May 22 – a rate of around 80 a week. The number includes applications relating to forthcoming hearings as well as cases that have already been concluded. So far, 103 summaries have been issued. Martin Jones, chief executive of the Parole Board, said: “I am really pleased to see such a significant number of requests for summaries of Parole Board decisions, particularly from victims. “This is the first step to increasing transparency to allow for greater understanding of how the Board works to protect the public.”

