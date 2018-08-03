Jeremy Hunt vows to do everything possible to free charity worker jailed in Iran

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has pledged to do everything possible to secure the release of a charity worker jailed in Iran, after talks with her husband. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to five years in prison in 2016 after being accused of spying. Mr Hunt met the British-Iranian woman’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe, on Thursday to discuss the “shocking and desperate” situation.

He said: “Good to meet Richard Ratcliffe and his family yesterday. “It’s a shocking and desperate situation and they are showing extraordinary strength and resilience, as is Nazanin. We will do everything we can to bring her home.” Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson faced criticism over his handling of attempts to free the mother-of-one. In April, Mr Ratcliffe spoke of his disappointment at Mr Johnson’s failure to secure his wife’s release.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, and their daughter, Gabriella Credit: PA