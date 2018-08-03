Judge who sentenced serial sex abuser Larry Nassar refuses to quit case

The judge who held an extraordinary hearing before sentencing sports doctor Larry Nassar to prison for sexually assaulting female athletes refused to disqualify herself from the case on Friday if higher courts send it back to fix any errors. Michigan judge Rosemarie Aquilina said some of her courtroom comments about Nassar last January were “perhaps inartful”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

But she denied any bias while handling the biggest sexual-assault scandal in sports history. “I have not crossed any boundaries. … Bias? No. Justice? Yes,” Ms Aquilina said.

Larry Nassar sits during his sentencing hearing in Michigan Credit: Carlos Osorio/AP

She sentenced Nassar to at least 40 years in prison after listening to more than 150 victims describe the impact on their lives. Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He is also serving decades for federal child pornography crimes. The hearing Friday was a procedural step in Nassar’s bid to be re-sentenced by another judge and in the months ahead, the case will move up to higher courts. Nassar’s appellate lawyers noted that Ms Aquilina was extremely outspoken during the sentencing. The judge praised each victim and called Nassar a “monster” who is “going to wither” like the wicked witch in The Wizard Of Oz.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina listens to a victim statement during the sixth day of Larry Nassar’s sentencing hearing Credit: Dale G. Young/AP