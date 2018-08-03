Modern filmmakers change face of industry in Pakistan, says London-born actress Kubra Khan

British-Pakistani Kubra Khan was spotted on a family visit to Pakistan, leading her to become a TV and film star.

Although she was raised in London, Khan has found fame overseas after a call out of the blue changed her life and within five days she was shooting a movie, aged just 19.

Khan's first film in 2014, a thriller, broke box office records.

"I didn't think acting was my thing because I don't think I can act, to be really honest; I can emphasise but I can't act," Khan told ITV News. "Trust me, it's true."

Pakistan's film industry has experienced a revival in recent years. The 1960s and earlier 1970s were the golden age of Pakistani cinema, dubbed 'Lollywood' due to it being based in Lahore.

A military coup in 1977 put a halt to the industry, as strict censorship and taxes on entertainment took effect, resulting in film production almost stopping completely.

Now Pakistan is producing more films than it has for decades thanks to a new generation of directors and producers, making a difference to wide society in the country.

"There are so many other producers and filmmakers and actors, as well, who have put down their foot to support the rights of women in Pakistan," Khan explained. "And think it's beautiful because we have developed so much, we see so many girls now getting out of the house and being like 'hey, we can do whatever we want'."