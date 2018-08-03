Man charged with manslaughter after father found dead at home following crash

A 21-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a father-of-two in Nottingham.

Stephen Walsh’s body was found at his home at 5.55am on Monday, the day after he was involved in a car crash in the area.

Police said the 37-year-old had suffered serious head injuries in an assault at the property on Sunday night.

Nottinghamshire Police said Oliver Brown has now been charged with the manslaughter of Mr Walsh but the force have asked for people “not to seek any retribution” against him.