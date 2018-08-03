Man killed in suspected stabbing named by police

A 21-year-old man who died after a suspected stabbing in Gateshead has been named by police.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, Northumbria Police said the dead man is believed to be Jonathan Carr, whose body was found at an address in Mayfair Gardens at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

The force also revealed that two men, aged 20 and 21, who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody.