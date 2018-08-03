Meghan likely to spend birthday at society wedding

The Duchess of Sussex celebrates her 37th birthday on Saturday – but is expected to spend it attending a society wedding.

Harry’s old friend Charlie van Straubenzee is marrying Daisy Jenks in Surrey and, according to reports, the duke and duchess will be among the guests.

The duke’s pal was an usher at Harry’s recent wedding, along with older brother Thomas van Straubenzee, and Charlie may have paid the royal the ultimate compliment by asking him to be his best man.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are also rumoured to be invited to the couple’s big day as William is good friends with the van Straubenzee brothers, with Thomas a godfather to his daughter Princess Charlotte.