Mercury to rise above 30C as hot weather returns for the weekend

Another blast of hot weather is set to hit parts of the UK.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said the mercury was likely to reach the high 20s and low 30s again, adding that despite the more comfortable temperatures in recent days “it is not the end of the hot weather for the summer”.

Temperatures could climb back up to 31C in London this weekend, with sunshine returning to most of the country.

The north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will enjoy temperatures in the mid-20s, with scatterings of rain.

A Met Office spokesman told the Press Association: “Essentially at the end of the week we’re looking at a bit of a north-west/south-east split in the weather.

“Northern and some western areas will often be cooler with some outbreaks of rain – particularly in Northern Ireland – and that could spread in to southern and western Scotland.”