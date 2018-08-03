Murdered teenager’s family to meet Justice Secretary in bid for law reform

The family of a murdered teenager are to meet with the Justice Secretary to discuss their campaign to strengthen the rights of victims of crime.

Michelle Stewart was 17 when she was stabbed to death in the street in her home village of Drongan, Ayrshire, by ex-boyfriend John Wilson in 2008.

Her family have launched their “Michelle’s Law” campaign after learning Wilson could get out of jail before his minimum sentence is up.

They recently received a Scottish Prisons Service letter indicating he has been approved for first grant of temporary release, despite the judge who jailed him in 2009 making clear he should serve 12 years before he could apply for parole.

The family say they have had little input into the release process, and have been unable to restrict his relocation to exclude their local area.

They have set up a petition calling for a halt to Wilson’s relocation to Ayr on his release, and it currently has 4,500 signatures.

Their campaign calls for an explicit requirement for the safety and welfare of victims and their families to be taken into account when parole and early release are considered, increased use of powers to impose “exclusion zones” on offenders, and improvements to the Victim Notification Scheme (VNS) so victims and their families are given reasons for an offender’s release, and can make representations in person.

The family will discuss their demands with Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf at a meeting in Ayr on Friday.